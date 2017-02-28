Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai pledges to implement 'light touch' regulation, 'remove investment barriers' in the telecom sector

* "Our approach will not be zero regulation but light touch regulation," Pai said in his keynote speech during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Tuesday.

* Pai pledged to "remove barriers to invesments" for the U.S. telecom sector to foster the development of the next generation 5G mobile wireless technology and broadband.

* Pai said the FCC will aim to have "targeted actions instead of preemptive rules"

* Pai says new FCC policies will unleash capital expenditure by U.S. telecom operators (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)