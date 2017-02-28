Feb 28 (Reuters) -
* U.S. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai pledges to implement 'light
touch' regulation, 'remove investment barriers' in the telecom
sector
* "Our approach will not be zero regulation but light touch
regulation," Pai said in his keynote speech during Mobile World
Congress in Barcelona on Tuesday.
* Pai pledged to "remove barriers to invesments" for the
U.S. telecom sector to foster the development of the next
generation 5G mobile wireless technology and broadband.
* Pai said the FCC will aim to have "targeted actions
instead of preemptive rules"
* Pai says new FCC policies will unleash capital expenditure
by U.S. telecom operators
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)