March 28 (Reuters) - FCMB Group Plc:

* FY ended Dec 2016 group net interest income 69.54 billion naira versus 63.93 billion naira year ago

* FY group profit before minimum tax and income tax of 16.25 billion naira versus 7.76 billion naira year ago

* Says board of directors recommends cash dividend of 10 kobo per issued and paid up ordinary share for 2016