4 months ago
BRIEF-FCPT announces $125 million private notes placement
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-FCPT announces $125 million private notes placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Four Corners Property Trust Inc

* FCPT announces $125 million private notes placement

* Four Corners Property - to use proceeds from offering to reduce amounts outstanding under its unsecured credit facility, to fund any future acquisitions

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc- notes consist of $50.0 million of notes with a seven-year term priced at a fixed interest rate of 4.68%

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc- notes also consist of $75.0 million of notes with a ten-year term priced at a fixed interest rate of 4.93% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

