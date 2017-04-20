BRIEF-FCPT announces $125 million private notes placement

April 20 (Reuters) - Four Corners Property Trust Inc

* FCPT announces $125 million private notes placement

* Four Corners Property - to use proceeds from offering to reduce amounts outstanding under its unsecured credit facility, to fund any future acquisitions

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc- notes consist of $50.0 million of notes with a seven-year term priced at a fixed interest rate of 4.68%

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc- notes also consist of $75.0 million of notes with a ten-year term priced at a fixed interest rate of 4.93%