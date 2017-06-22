June 22 U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease

* Granted approval of Haegarda to CSL Behring LLC

* Haegarda is a C1 Esterase Inhibitor for subcutaneous administration to prevent Hereditary Angioedema attacks in adolescent & adult patients

