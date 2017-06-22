WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 U.S. Food and Drug Administration:
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
* Granted approval of Haegarda to CSL Behring LLC
* Haegarda is a C1 Esterase Inhibitor for subcutaneous administration to prevent Hereditary Angioedema attacks in adolescent & adult patients
* Granted approval of Haegarda to CSL Behring LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts