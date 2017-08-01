BRIEF-FDA approves Kalydeco(Ivacaftor) for more than 600 people ages 2 and older with Cystic Fibrosis who have certain residual function mutations

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* FDA approves Kalydeco (Ivacaftor) for more than 600 people ages 2 and older with Cystic Fibrosis who have certain residual function mutations

* Says ‍guidance range for total CF product revenues in 2017 is now $1.87 billion to $2.1 billion​

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc- ‍vertex increased its guidance for 2017 Kalydeco product revenues to a range of $770 million to $800 million​

