FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
BRIEF-FDA approves Kalydeco(Ivacaftor) for more than 600 people ages 2 and older with Cystic Fibrosis who have certain residual function mutations
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
World
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
U.S. senators to introduce bill to secure 'internet of things'
Reuters Focus
U.S. senators to introduce bill to secure 'internet of things'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 12:47 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-FDA approves Kalydeco(Ivacaftor) for more than 600 people ages 2 and older with Cystic Fibrosis who have certain residual function mutations

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* FDA approves Kalydeco (Ivacaftor) for more than 600 people ages 2 and older with Cystic Fibrosis who have certain residual function mutations

* Says ‍guidance range for total CF product revenues in 2017 is now $1.87 billion to $2.1 billion​

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc- ‍vertex increased its guidance for 2017 Kalydeco product revenues to a range of $770 million to $800 million​

* Says ‍increased its guidance for 2017 Kalydeco product revenues to a range of $770 million to $800 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.