4 months ago
BRIEF-FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd Century's Brand B cigarettes
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd Century's Brand B cigarettes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - 22nd Century Group Inc

* FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd century's Brand B low tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarettes

* 22nd Century Group Inc - 22nd Century's proprietary Brand B cigarettes will be a modified-risk-tobacco-product candidate

* 22nd Century Group Inc - intends to submit a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) application to FDA for Brand B

* 22nd Century Group Inc - engaged a contract research organization to conduct Brand B trial this summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

