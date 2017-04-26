FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-FDA clears Flex Pharma's FLX-787 to commence US phase 2 trial in ALS under IND
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-FDA clears Flex Pharma's FLX-787 to commence US phase 2 trial in ALS under IND

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Flex Pharma Inc:

* FDA clears Flex Pharma's FLX-787 to commence us phase 2 trial in ALS under ind

* FDA clears flex Pharma's FLX-787 to commence us phase 2 trial in ALS under IND

* Flex Pharma Inc - expects to begin enrolling us patients this summer in this randomized, controlled, double-blinded, parallel design study

* Flex Pharma Inc - in addition, company has exploratory phase 2 studies currently ongoing in patients with ms and ALS in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.