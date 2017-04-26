BRIEF-FDA clears Flex Pharma's FLX-787 to commence US phase 2 trial in ALS under IND

April 26 (Reuters) - Flex Pharma Inc:
* FDA clears Flex Pharma's FLX-787 to commence us phase 2 trial in ALS under ind
* Flex Pharma Inc - expects to begin enrolling us patients this summer in this randomized, controlled, double-blinded, parallel design study
* Flex Pharma Inc - in addition, company has exploratory phase 2 studies currently ongoing in patients with ms and ALS in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: