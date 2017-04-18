BRIEF-FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers

April 18 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc:

* FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers and dc adapters as class i recall

* Medtronic - FDA has classified co's recently initiated voluntary field action related to its hvad system controllers and dc adapters as a class i recall

* Medtronic plc - with introduction of updated controller, has begun to remove current hvad controllers in select geographies

* Medtronic plc- Medtronic also has begun to remove related adapters for hvad controllers