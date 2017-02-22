FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-FDA expands indication for Revlimid in multiple myeloma patients following auto-HSCT
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 22, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-FDA expands indication for Revlimid in multiple myeloma patients following auto-HSCT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* FDA expands indication for Revlimid® (lenalidomide) as a maintenance treatment for patients with multiple myeloma following autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant (auto-HSCT)

* Celgene Corp - FDA expanded existing indication for revlimid 10 mg capsules to include use for patients with multiple myeloma as maintenance therapy

* Celgene Corp- approval was based on two large studies comparing revlimid maintenance therapy versus no maintenance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

