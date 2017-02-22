BRIEF-FDA expands indication for Revlimid in multiple myeloma patients following auto-HSCT

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* FDA expands indication for Revlimid® (lenalidomide) as a maintenance treatment for patients with multiple myeloma following autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant (auto-HSCT)

* Celgene Corp- approval was based on two large studies comparing revlimid maintenance therapy versus no maintenance