June 22 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc-
* Idera announces FDA orphan drug designation for IMO-2125
for the treatment of melanoma
* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects to complete
enrollment of phase 2 multicenter trial in h2 2017, overall
response rate data available in q1 of 2018
* Idera Pharmaceuticals - company recently initiated a trial
of imo-2125 monotherapy in refractory solid tumors, including
pd-1 refractory melanoma
* Idera Pharmaceuticals - enrolling second arm in phase 1/2
clinical trial in patients with pd-1 refractory melanoma to
study imo-2125 and pembrolizumab
