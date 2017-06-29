BRIEF-Esker will pay 0.30 euros per share as dividend for 2016
* Long-Standing shareholders to receive a 10 percent bonus in addition
June 29 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals says FDA grants orphan drug designation for ganaxolone in cdkl5 disorder
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals says FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Ganaxolone for treatment of CDKL5 disorder
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals says Ganaxolone is currently being evaluated in children with CDKL5 disorder in a phase 2 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harrison Street Real Estate Capital- closed sixth U.S. opportunistic real estate fund, at $950 million in equity commitments