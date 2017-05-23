FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-FDA grants priority review to Merck's supplemental marketing application for Keytruda
May 23, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-FDA grants priority review to Merck's supplemental marketing application for Keytruda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc-

* FDA grants priority review to Merck’S supplemental biologics license application (sbla) for Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) for treatment of recurrent or advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma

* Merck & Co Inc - fda granted priority review with a pdufa, or target action, date of sept. 22, 2017

* Merck & Co -application submitted seeks approval for keytruda monotherapy in previously treated patients at 200 mg dose administered intravenously every 3 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

