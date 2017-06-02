FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-FDA says investigating findings of Hepatitis A linked to frozen tuna
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Hitting the road to 'totality'
June 2, 2017 / 4:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-FDA says investigating findings of Hepatitis A linked to frozen tuna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* Says FDA, CDC assisting state, local officials in assessing risk of Hepatitis A virus exposure from contaminated frozen tuna sourced from Vietnam, Philippines

* Says ‍CDC is not currently aware of any illnesses linked to recalled products

* Is providing a list of establishments in Texas, Oklahoma, and California that may currently have potentially contaminated tuna in commerce

* Initially recalled product removed from circulation, newly recalled frozen tuna lots were not shipped to Hawaii, were shipped to mainland U.S

* Current recall resulted from follow-up after Hawaii Department of Health notified FDA of frozen tuna sample which tested positive for Hepatitis A on May 1 Source text for Eikon:

