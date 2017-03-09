BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
March 9 Endo International Plc
* FDA staff: postmarketing data suggests opana er reformulation likely reduced nasal abuse rates, but data limitations makes it hard to determine magnitude of effect
* FDA staff: postmarketing data indicate an increase in opana er injection abuse rates over the study period
* FDA staff: the data are difficult to interpret with regard to the impact of opana er's reformulation on overall abuse of the drug (via any route).
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.