July 24, 2017 / 1:23 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-FDA Staff largely supports abuse-deterrent properties of Intellipharma's opioid painkiller

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc -

* FDA Staff: no new safety signals were identified with Intellipharma's opioid painkiller Rexista beyond what is already known for oxycodone products

* FDA Staff: Intellipharma's opioid painkiller Rexista tablets are relatively easier to reduce into fine particles than OxyContin tablets

* FDA Staff: most solvents had similar or lower extraction recoveries from Rexista tablets than from OxyContin tablets

* FDA Staff: at the correct combination of testing conditions, Rexista tablet samples were similar or less syringeable than OxyContin

* FDA Staff: not easy to separate/eliminate blue dye & nasal irritant in Rexista, without using extensive chemistry knowledge

* FDA Staff: using complex extraction procedures, oxycodone base can be achieved with similar or lower purity & yield from Rexista than from OxyContin

* FDA Staff: varying extent of physical manipulations progressively increase the oxycodone dissolution rate from both Rexista and OxyContin

* FDA Staff: even with the largest extent of manipulation, Rexista still retained some extended-release characteristics

* FDA Staff: Rexista tablets are less efficient to vaporize than OxyContin tablets Source text: (bit.ly/2tTuo1W) Further company coverage:

