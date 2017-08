June 5 (Reuters) - Fdg Kinetic Ltd

* Fdg Kinetic (Chongqing) Lithium Ion Battery Materials Co, Chongqing New Energy Vehicles Financial Leasing Co enter finance lease agreement

* financing limit under finance lease agreement is rmb50 million

* chongqing new energy vehicles financial leasing enters sale and purchase agreement(s) with certain suppliers to purchase leased assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)