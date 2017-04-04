FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Federal court dismisses lawsuit against Flotek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Flotek Industries Inc

* Federal court dismisses lawsuit against flotek

* Flotek Industries - court has granted co's motion to dismiss securities class action that had been filed against co

* Flotek Industries-plaintiffs alleged co intentionally manipulated third-party data to overstate efficacy of their patented complex nano-fluid chemistry products

* Flotek Industries Inc - U.S. District judge concluded that plaintiffs failed to show any deliberate or fraudulent intent by flotek to manipulate data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

