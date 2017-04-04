BRIEF-Federal court dismisses lawsuit against Flotek

April 4 (Reuters) - Flotek Industries Inc

* Federal court dismisses lawsuit against flotek

* Flotek Industries - court has granted co's motion to dismiss securities class action that had been filed against co

* Flotek Industries-plaintiffs alleged co intentionally manipulated third-party data to overstate efficacy of their patented complex nano-fluid chemistry products

* Flotek Industries Inc - U.S. District judge concluded that plaintiffs failed to show any deliberate or fraudulent intent by flotek to manipulate data