May 3 Federal Realty Investment Trust:
* Federal Realty Investment Trust announces first quarter
2017 operating results
* Q1 FFO per share $1.45
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $5.85 to $5.93
* Federal Realty Investment Trust - "continue to identify
potential infill acquisitions in order to re-stock our
redevelopment pipeline"
* Federal Realty Investment Trust qtrly same-center property
operating income increased 4.3%
* Federal Realty Investment Trust - rent increases for
comparable retail space averaged 23% for Q1 2017
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98per share
* Federal Realty Investment Trust sees 2017 guidance for FFO
per diluted share to $5.85 to $5.93
* Federal Realty Investment Trust sees 2017 earnings per
diluted share guidance to $3.35 to $3.43
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.21, revenue view $841.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
