FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Federal signal corp executes first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 7:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Federal signal corp executes first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Federal Signal Corp

* FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP - executed a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Federal Signal-first amendment provides for increase in co's aggregate borrowing capacity under revolving credit facility from $325.0 million to $400.0 million

* Federal Signal Corp-first amendment provides for increase in borrowings available under co's revolving credit facility from C$85.0 million to C$100.0 million Source text - (bit.ly/2sn83uh) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.