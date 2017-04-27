BRIEF-Federal Signal reports Q1 EPS $0.12 from continuing operations

April 27 (Reuters) - Federal Signal Corp

* Federal signal corporation reports first quarter earnings and 58 pct order improvement

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales rose 3 percent to $178 million

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $0.70 to $0.78

* Consolidated backlog at March 31, 2017 was $174 million, up $39 million, or 28 pct, compared to last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $175.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: