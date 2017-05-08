FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Federal Signal to acquire Truck Bodies And Equipment International for $270 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Federal Signal Corp-

* Federal Signal executes agreement to acquire Truck Bodies And Equipment International

* Federal Signal Corp - deal for $270 million

* Deal for $270 million

* Federal Signal Corp- company expects acquisition to be modestly accretive to eps in 2017

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to company's margins and earnings per share

* Says annual run-rate synergies are anticipated to be between $3-4 million

* Federal Signal Corp - intends to fund acquisition through a combination of available cash and borrowings available under its existing credit agreement

* Federal Signal expects acquisition to be modestly accretive to eps in 2017, increasing to an annual run rate of between $0.07-$0.12 per share

* Federal Signal expects acquisition to be modestly accretive to eps increasing to $0.12-$0.17 per share by second and third anniversary of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

