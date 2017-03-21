FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FedEx Express to launch Liege-Memphis flight
March 21, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-FedEx Express to launch Liege-Memphis flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Fedex Corp

* FedEx Express to launch Liege-Memphis flight

* FedEx Express will use Boeing 777 freighters offering 116 tons of capacity for Liège-Memphis service

* FedEx Express to begin operating new flight linking TNT's European Air Hub in Liège to FedEx world hub in Memphis beginning in early April 2017

* From Memphis, the aircraft will continue on round--world flight to Shanghai via Seattle and Anchorage before returning to Liège Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

