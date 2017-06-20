June 20 Fedex Corp
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year
earnings
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $4.25
* Q4 earnings per share $3.75
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $12.45 to $13.25 excluding
items
* FedEx corp - capital spending for fiscal 2018 is expected
to be approximately $5.9 billion
* Q4 FedEx express segment revenue of $7.18 billion versus
$6.72 billion last year
* Q4 FedEx ground segment revenue of $4.68 billion versus
$4.29 billion last year
* FedEx - FY earnings forecast before year-end mtm pension
accounting adjustments, excluding tnt express integration
expenses, charges, is $13.20 to $14.00 per share
* FedEx corp - Q4 gaap revenue $15.7 billion versus $13
billion
* FedEx corp - FY forecasts include an estimated $65 million
of tnt express intangible asset amortization expense
* FedEx corp - Q4 fedex freight segment revenue of $1.70
billion billion versus $1.61 billion last year
* FedEx corp - expect to incur significant expenses over
next few years in connection with our integration of tnt express
* FedEx - is unable to forecast fiscal 2018 year-end mtm
pension accounting adjustments; unable to provide fiscal 2018
earnings guidance on gaap basis
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $13.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FedEx Corp - Q4 fiscal 2018 mtm pension accounting
adjustments could have a material impact on fiscal 2018
consolidated financial results
