June 20 Fedex Corp

* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $4.25

* Q4 earnings per share $3.75

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $12.45 to $13.25 excluding items

* FedEx corp - capital spending for fiscal 2018 is expected to be approximately $5.9 billion

* Q4 FedEx express segment revenue of $7.18 billion versus $6.72 billion last year

* Q4 FedEx ground segment revenue of $4.68 billion versus $4.29 billion last year

* FedEx - FY earnings forecast before year-end mtm pension accounting adjustments, excluding tnt express integration expenses, charges, is $13.20 to $14.00 per share

* FedEx corp - Q4 gaap revenue $15.7 billion versus $13 billion

* FedEx corp - FY forecasts include an estimated $65 million of tnt express intangible asset amortization expense

* FedEx corp - Q4 fedex freight segment revenue of $1.70 billion billion versus $1.61 billion last year

* FedEx corp - expect to incur significant expenses over next few years in connection with our integration of tnt express

* FedEx - is unable to forecast fiscal 2018 year-end mtm pension accounting adjustments; unable to provide fiscal 2018 earnings guidance on gaap basis

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $13.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FedEx Corp - Q4 fiscal 2018 mtm pension accounting adjustments could have a material impact on fiscal 2018 consolidated financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: