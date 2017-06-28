June 28 FedEx Corp:
* TNT express operations disrupted
* All other FedEx services operating normally
* While TNT Express operations and communications systems
have been disrupted, no data breach is known to have occurred
* Remediation steps and contingency plans are being
implemented as quickly as possible
* Worldwide operations of its TNT express subsidiary have
been significantly affected due to infiltration of an
information system virus
* Operations of all other FedEx companies are unaffected and
services are being provided under normal terms and conditions
* Also experiencing delays in TNT Express inter-continental
services at this time
* TNT Express domestic country and regional network services
are largely operational, but slowed
* Cannot measure financial impact of the service disruption
at this time, but it could be material
