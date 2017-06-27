BRIEF-Belden announces EUR 400 mln private offering of senior subordinated notes
* Belden announces €400 million private offering of senior subordinated notes
June 27 Fedex Corp
* The Fedex site is down, working to resolve the issue - Fedex tweet Further company coverage:
* Belden announces €400 million private offering of senior subordinated notes
SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 Chipmaker Nvidia Corp announced on Monday it was partnering with Volvo Cars and Swedish auto supplier Autoliv to develop self-driving car technology for vehicles due to hit the market by 2021.