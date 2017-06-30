BRIEF-Ourpalm's controlling shareholder cuts stake in the company
* Says controlling shareholder has unloaded 1.06 percent stake in the company on June 30, taking his holdings to 13.99 percent after transaction
June 30 Feelingk Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,784 won/share from 4,902 won/share, effective June 30
SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 30 Baidu, China's leading internet search company, is set to announce the first vehicle manufacturing partners for its self-driving software next week, including Chery Automobile, one of the country's biggest carmakers, according to a person familiar with the matter.