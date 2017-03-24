BRIEF-Verifone, Gas Station TV form joint venture
* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's pump media division with GSTV
March 24 Feiyu Technology International Co Ltd -
* Termination Of License Agreement
* Xiamen Xiyu And Star World mutually agreed not to proceed with cooperation and planned to enter into a termination agreement
* Termination of license agreement shall have no material adverse impacts on business and operations and financial conditions of co
* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm