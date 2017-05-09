FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FelCor Lodging Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.09
May 9, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-FelCor Lodging Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - FelCor Lodging Trust Inc

* Felcor reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.09

* Felcor lodging trust inc qtrly same-store revpar was $142.15 compared to $143.97 for same period in 2016

* Felcor lodging trust inc - in q1 of 2017, our adjusted ffo per share and adjusted ebitda met expectations on which we based our full-year guidance

* Felcor lodging trust inc - do not plan to provide any further updates to guidance for remainder of year, given pending merger

* Felcor lodging trust inc qtrly reaffirming fy guidance provided in february 23, 2017

* Felcor lodging trust inc - "for remainder of year, we remain focused on operating business and working to complete our merger with rlj."

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

