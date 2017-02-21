FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2017 / 4:32 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Felcor Lodging Trust Inc:

* "company has engaged with AHT since last fall; unable to reach mutually beneficial terms"

* Felcor acknowledged receipt of AHT's intent to nominate seven directors for nomination at company's next annual meeting

* "Felcor shareholders need take no action at this time"

* Felcor board will review AHT's proposal of Feb 21, 2017, together with its financial, legal advisors, respond as appropriate

* Felcor board of directors will review AHT's nominees and make a recommendation to shareholders in due course

* Proposal follows several months in which co engaged with AHT to explore possibility that mutually deal could be reached Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

