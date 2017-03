March 9 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd

* Refers to High Court Of Sabah & Sarawak at sandakan civil suit of Euggine Kausai Versus Yapidmas Plantation Sdn Bhd & 12 others

* Sandakan High Court had dismissed defendants’ application to strike out plaintiffs’ statement of claim

* The matter is now fixed for full trial on 24th to 28th july 2017