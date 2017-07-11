BRIEF-Shenzhen Jinxinnong Technology to issue up to 670 mln yuan convertible bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 670 million yuan ($98.53 million) convertible bonds
July 11 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
* Plaintiffs, on 7th june 2017 have filed an oral application to withdraw their claim against the defendants
* Refers to case between Md Hamidin Bin Ab Rani & 956 others versus Federal Land Development Authority and Felda Palm Industries Source text (bit.ly/2udjQ2c) Further company coverage:
* Says resolved to allot 1 million equity shares of INR 10 each as bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: