March 9 Female Health Co:

* The Female Health Company / Veru Healthcare initiates bioequivalence clinical trial comparing tamsulosin drs with flomax®

* Female Health Co - expected nda approval would be sometime in mid to late 2018

* Goal is to have stage 1 clinical trial results completed by april 2017

* Female Health - stability data is being collected for commercial manufactured drug batches to allow an anticipated nda filing late 2017 / early 2018

* Female Health -initiated stage 1 of bioequivalence clinical trial designed to select optimal formulation of proprietary tamsulosin delayed release sachet product