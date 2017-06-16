BRIEF-Recomm to set up Vietnam-based subsidiary to develop LED lighting business in ASEAN region
* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Vietnam Recomm CO.,LTD on July 1, to develop LED lighting business in ASEAN region
June 16 Feng Tay Enterprises Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1xc5Cx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Vietnam Recomm CO.,LTD on July 1, to develop LED lighting business in ASEAN region
BANGKOK, June 21 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI): KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: Change y/y pct Vehicles May +0.6 66,422 Apr +15.1 63,267 Mar +16.7 84,801 Feb +19.9 68,435 Jan +10.5 57,254 Dec -14.4 86,858