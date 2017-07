July 20 (Reuters) - FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG:

* Q2 TOTAL INCOME OF GROUP WAS TEUR 117 748 (111 951), AN INCREASE OF 5,2 %.

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT OF GROUP WAS TEUR 10 375 (6 730), AN INCREASE OF 54,2%. Source text: bit.ly/2uFudLR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)