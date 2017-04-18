BRIEF-Fenix Outdoor says buys 75 pct in its South Korean distributor

April 18 (Reuters) - Fenix Outdoor International

* Says takes 75 pct in its South Korean distributor

* Fenix Outdoor International AG has signed an agreement where Fenix will take a 75 pct ownership in its South Korean distributor, through a new issue of shares

* The takeover will not have any material impact on the net result of Fenix Outdoor Group, but is important as South Korea represents one of the major outdoor markets in the world Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)