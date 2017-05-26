FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 3 months
BRIEF-Fenix Parts to delay 10-K filing
May 26, 2017 / 8:14 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Fenix Parts to delay 10-K filing

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Fenix Parts Inc

* Fenix parts provides update on 10-k filing, nasdaq listing and forbearance agreement

* Fenix parts inc- has requested from nasdaq stock market an extension to file its form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016

* Fenix parts - ‍continues to be actively engaged with its independent auditors to expedite completion of its annual audit and quarterly review​

* Fenix parts inc- delay in company's filing of its 2016 form 10-k is attributable in large part to a delayed start in year-end financial reporting

* Fenix parts inc - while extension request is pending, co expects common stock will continue to trade on nasdaq uninterrupted, pending panel's response

* Fenix parts- on march 27, 2017, co,its subsidiaries entered into a forbearance agreement to credit facility with BMO harris bank n.a.,bank of montreal

* Fenix parts inc- under forbearance agreement lenders have agreed to refrain from exercising their rights and remedies under credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

