3 months ago
BRIEF-Fennec announces launch of European named patient programme for sodium thiosulfate for pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma
May 30, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fennec announces launch of European named patient programme for sodium thiosulfate for pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Fennec announces launch of European named patient programme for sodium thiosulfate for pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma

* Says Fennec will make STS available for pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma

* Says pending favorable siopel 6 results, Fennec intends to file NDA/MAA submissions for STS

* Says siopel 6 initial results will be available in Q4 of 2017

* Fennec Pharmaceuticals says Fennec's NPP is intended to make STS available to patients before commercial availability in certain countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

