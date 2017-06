June 27 FERMIERE DU CASINO MUNICIPAL CANNES SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 42.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 39.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 11.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 7.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CURRENT DIPLOMATIC CRISIS IN MIDDLE EAST, TOURISM CONTEXT MAKE PROSPECTS MORE COMPLEX AND DO NOT ALLOW TO ANTICIPATE RESULTS OF SUMMER SEASON