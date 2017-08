March 7 (Reuters) - Ferrari NV Head of Sales Enrico Galliera says:

* All main markets going well, several models sold out for this year

* Shipments of 812 superfast model will start in Q4, to be priced in Italy at 292,000 euros

* Expects to ship a few hundred of the 812 superfast models this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)