3 months ago
BRIEF-Ferrari says is capable of going beyond 10,000 shipments mark annually - Conf call
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 4, 2017 / 4:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ferrari says is capable of going beyond 10,000 shipments mark annually - Conf call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Ferrari NV

* Says the brand is capable of expressing itself beyond the 10,000 (shipments) mark, on an annual basis

* Says there is another car launch coming up in Frankfurt

* Says combination of electrification and combustion engines is going to be by definition more expensive than the naturally aspirated V12 engines

* Says the margins associated with combination of such power units will not be any less than the V12s

* Says cos margins in 2018 will be at or slightly above that in 2017

* Says hopeful that by 2019 we will be able to show the first live example of the expansion of the product range into the contiguous space

* Says we are clear now that we need to prioritize 'car' as being the most accessible area of profit generation

* Says there are luxury brand extensions that are possible outside of cars for Ferrari; we understand that the expansion into a larger number of vehicles is probably the most certain way of improving performance

* Says China performance can be better; wider range of offerings will be quite helpful Further company coverage:

