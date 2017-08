May 23 (Reuters) - FERRATUM OYJ:

* DEALINGS BY CEO, MR. JORMA JOKELA

* FERRATUM ANNOUNCES THAT ITS FOUNDER AND CEO, MR. JORMA JOKELA, HAS AGREED TO SELL A TOTAL OF 329,500 SHARES AT A MARKET PRICE OF 21.49 IN FERRATUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)