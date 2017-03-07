FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ferratum FY EBIT up 28 pct to EUR 21.1 mln
March 7, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ferratum FY EBIT up 28 pct to EUR 21.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Ferratum Oyj:

* FY record group revenue of 154.1 million euros ($163.13 million) – up 39 percent year-on-year

* FY operating profit (EBIT) of 21.1 million euros – up 28 percent year-on-year

* Reconfirms that revenues for the fiscal year 2017 are expected to range between 200 million and 225 million euros

* 2017 EBIT margin is expected to range between 13 percent and 16 percent

* FY pre-tax profit 14.728 million euros versus 12.419 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/2mvPMub Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

