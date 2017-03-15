FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ferrero International to buy Fannie May
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ferrero International to buy Fannie May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - 1-800-flowers.Com Inc

* Ferrero international s.a. To acquire u.s. Chocolate confectionery manufacturer fannie may

* 1Ferrero international s.a. - ferrero to maintain its u.s. Headquarters in parsippany, new jersey, assembly and packaging facility in somerset, new jersey

* Ferrero international -to enter into strategic commercial partnership to ass selected co, fannie may products in 1-800-flowers gift baskets, towers, on e-commerce sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

