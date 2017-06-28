BRIEF-TPG Pace Holdings units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE
* TPG Pace Holdings Corp units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
June 28 Ferro Corp:
* Ferro launches global program to increase manufacturing capacity and optimize production of ultramarine pigments
* Ferro says making investments in its Ferro pigments business to increase capacity and optimize production of its ultramarine pigments product lines
* Ferro - program will be implemented globally over next 18 months
* Ferro says investments will focus on equipment, technology upgrades supporting environmental/health/safety, quality, future product development objectives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TPG Pace Holdings Corp units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday filed civil accounting fraud charges against Canada-based oil and gas company Penn West Petroleum Ltd and several of its former top finance executives.