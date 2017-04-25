FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Ferro reports Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ferro reports Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Ferro Corp-

* Ferro reports robust first quarter 2017 performance and updates full-year guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $320.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $300.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $1.17 to $1.22

* Sees FY sales up 8.5 to 9.5 percent

* Ferro Corp - "as we look toward remainder of 2017, we expect organic sales growth to remain in line with our prior expectations"

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ferro Corp - sees raw material headwinds to put pressure on margins consistent with original guidance for remainder of 2017

* Ferro Corp - new guidance does not include recent acquisition of spc or any additional acquisitions or divestitures in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.