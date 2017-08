June 2 (Reuters) - Ferroglobe PLC:

* Director Tomás García Madrid resigns; replaced by Manuel Garrido y Ruano; Chief Executive Officer Pedro Larrea Paguaga to be appointed to the Board

* To appoint Larrea Paguaga as additional director, co to amend articles of association to increase maximum number of directors from 9 to 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: