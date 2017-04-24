FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ferroglobe says confirms its Executive Chairman Javier López Madrid questioned by an investigating court in Madrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Ferroglobe Plc

* Ferroglobe plc - confirms that its executive chairman, javier lópez madrid, has been questioned by an investigating court in madrid

* Ferroglobe plc - lópez madrid was a non-executive director of ohl at time of alleged payment and remains a non-executive director of ohl

* Ferroglobe plc - lópez madrid denies allegations against him and intends to defend himself

* Says board of ferroglobe has reviewed developments and all available information in this legal proceeding

* Ferroglobe plc- the allegations do not involve ferroglobe or lópez madrid's actions on behalf of ferroglobe

* Ferroglobe - executive chairman questioned in relation to alleged payment in 2007 of eur 1.4 million by obrascón huarte lain, s.a.

* Ferroglobe plc - no charges have been brought against executive chairman javier lópez madrid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

