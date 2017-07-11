BRIEF-Neurometrix announces $7.0 mln private placement of preferred stock
* Neurometrix announces $7.0 million private placement of preferred stock
July 11 Fertoz Ltd
* Fertoz secures exclusive access to 10,000 tons of rock phosphate in montana, USA
* Signed a marketing agreement with Solvay USA Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* K2m Group Holdings, Inc. Announces long-term exclusive distribution agreement with mitsubishi corporation subsidiary japan medicalnext co., ltd.