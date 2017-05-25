FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fevertree investor Charles Rolls sells 3.9 pct stake in firm
May 25, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fevertree investor Charles Rolls sells 3.9 pct stake in firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Fevertree Drinks Plc:

* Selling shareholder Charles Rolls sold 4,500,000 ordinary shares in co, representing about 3.9 percent of issued share capital of co

* Placing shares were placed at a price of 1,625 pence per share and were sold to institutional investors in a placing managed by Investec Bank

* Company is not a party to placing and will not receive any proceeds from placing

* Following placing, selling shareholder holds about 11.2 percent of company's issued share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

