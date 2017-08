May 31 (Reuters) - FFP S.A.:

* WITHDRAWAL FROM ONET’S SHARE CAPITAL

* RECEIVED €48 MILLION ON 29 MAY AND HAS NO FURTHER STAKE IN HOLDING REINIER‍​

* FFP HAS PARTICIPATED IN A CAPITAL REDUCTION OF HOLDING REINIER, WHICH OWNS ALMOST 100% OF ONET SA. ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2rTado7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)